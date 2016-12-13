Dec 13 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia confirms receipt of FDA end of phase 2 meeting minutes

* Trial on track to commence in Q2 2017

* Single phase 3 clinical trial to be conducted with 23.7 mg bid voclosporin for treatment of active lupus nephritis

* Aurinia believes phase 3 clinical trial will support a new drug application (nda) submission