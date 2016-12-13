Dec 13 Taubman Centers Inc

* Land & buildings Investment Management LLC issues letter to shareholders of Taubman Centers

* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "Taubman family's ownership of series B preferred stock is likely a violation of Taubman Centers' charter"

* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "board should significantly reduce voting power of Taubman family"

* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "Taubman's audit committee must engage independent advisors to ensure enforcement of charter ownership limits"

* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "believe Taubman family may have been required and may have failed to make required filings of a schedule 13D"