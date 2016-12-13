Dec 13 Taubman Centers Inc
* Land & buildings Investment Management LLC issues letter
to shareholders of Taubman Centers
* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "Taubman
family's ownership of series B preferred stock is likely a
violation of Taubman Centers' charter"
* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "board should
significantly reduce voting power of Taubman family"
* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "Taubman's
audit committee must engage independent advisors to ensure
enforcement of charter ownership limits"
* Land & Buildings Investment Management says "believe
Taubman family may have been required and may have failed to
make required filings of a schedule 13D"
