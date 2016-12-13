UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Air Methods Corp
* Honeywell and Air Methods sign agreement for Sky Connect Tracker
* Honeywell International Inc - agreement to provide fleet with Honeywell's Sky Connect Tracker III satellite communications, helicopter tracking system
* Honeywell International Inc - under agreement, co will upgrade Air Methods' existing Sky Connect Tracker II system to Sky Connect Tracker III system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.