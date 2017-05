Dec 13 Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA (BIK) :

* Partners of Belancor J. Kleczek sp. J resolve to dissolve this company as of Dec. 12

* The partners have agreed that the assets of the company, particularly BIK's series A, G i H, will be divided among them proportionally to their share in the firm