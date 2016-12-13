UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Apple Inc -
* Will start delivering airpods to customers and arriving at Apple stores, Apple authorized resellers and select carriers next week
* Apple announced airpods are available to order online now from apple.com Source text: (apple.co/2hiq2ik) Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.