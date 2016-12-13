Dec 13 ITV Plc :

* Announced a new joint venture to launch Britbox, an ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, in U.S. during Q1, 2017

* BBC Worldwide and ITV share an equal majority stake in joint venture.

* AMC Networks, which has a jv with BBC Worldwide for cable channel BBC America, is investing in Britbox with a non-voting minority interest