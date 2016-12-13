UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Source: Nikkei
* Toyota Motor's global sales are expected to top 10 million vehicles in 2016 - Nikkei
* Toyota is expected to raise 2017 projection above unofficial figure of roughly 9.4 million that it gave to suppliers in the summer - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2gE8zlk] Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.