Dec 13 Symphony Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser and vendor entered into agreement
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor
has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares and warrants with effect from dec 14
* Purchaser to purchase sale shares, representing 42% of
issued share capital of target, and sale loan at consideration
of hk$215.3 million
* Target is Giant Eagle Enterprises Limited; vendor is
Goldsilk Capital Limited; purchaser is Cosmo Group Holdings, a
unit of co
