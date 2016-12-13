Dec 13 Valley National Bancorp
* Valley National Bancorp says on Dec 13, 2016, Valley
National Bancorp issued and sold 9.2 million shares of common
stock -SEC filing
* Valley National Bancorp - intends to use net proceeds from
offering to supplement growth in loan portfolio of Valley
National Bank, co's unit
* Valley National Bancorp says estimates net proceeds of
offering, including shares sold upon underwriter's exercise of
option will be about $106.4 million
