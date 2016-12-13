Dec 13 Precise Biometrics
* Precise Biometrics intends to undertake a private
placement of shares
* Says board of directors intends to resolve, based on
authorization by 2016 annual general meeting, on a private
placement of shares in order to raise gross proceeds of up to
SEK 50 million
* Says placement is for the purpose of financing Precise
Biometrics' ongoing acquisition of NexID Biometrics while
maintaining the company's current financial position
* Says subscription price for shares in private placement
will be determined in a book-building process
* Says private placement is directed to Swedish and
international qualified investors
