UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Jetblue Airways Corp
* On December 7, 2016 board approved certain changes to company's previously announced share buyback program - SEC filing
* Board approved an increase in aggregate authorization in value of program, to up to $500 million worth of shares
* Board has extended term of program through December 31, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2htqOaf) Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.