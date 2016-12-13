Dec 13 Boeing Co :

* Can confirm that starting in Jan. roughly dozen senior executives from co's defense, space & security will relocate to Washington, D.C. office

* Boeing defense, space & security unit's CEO, Leanne Caret, is among senior executives who will relocate to co's Washington, D.C. Office

* Will consider Washington to be co's defense, space & security unit headquarters, rather than St. Louis