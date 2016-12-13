Dec 13 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC):
* Study finds Zika virus replicates and persists in fetal
brains and placentas
* CDC scientists found Zika virus RNA persisted in fetal
brains & in placentas for more than seven months after the
mothers contracted Zika
* CDC's study shows Zika virus RNA replicating in brain
tissues of infants with microcephaly, in placentas of women who
suffered pregnancy losses
* Researchers found evidence of Zika replicating in an
infant with microcephaly who died two months after birth
* Findings show that Zika virus can continue to replicate in
infants' brains even after birth, that virus can persist in
placentas for months
* Researchers found Zika virus infects and proliferates in
hofbauer cells, a type of migratory immune cell in the placenta
* Findings confirm zika infection during 1st trimester of
pregnancy poses more danger for pregnancy, fetal development
than during 3rd trimester