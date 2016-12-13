Dec 13 Telenor Asa :

* Says during a board meeting, the board has confirmed its trust in president and CEO, Sigve Brekke

* Says board and management has agreed upon company's strategic direction towards 2020 and that it is the board's opinion that Brekke is the right person to lead implementation of new strategy

* "Recently, media has referred to issues from Sigve Brekke's period as Head of Asia. The cases have previously been handled and concluded upon by the Board"

* Telenor will hold a press meeting Wednesday 14. December, at 11:00 at Telenor's headquarters at Fornebu. Chair of the Board, Gunn Wærsted, and President and CEO, Sigve Brekke, will be available