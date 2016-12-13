Dec 13 Moody's:
* Moody's changes outlook on Italian banking sector to
negative from stable due to increasing capital needs and
weakening confidence
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Banks will need to
recognize additional impairments and losses when selling problem
loans
* Moody's - Italy's economic growth to remain well below
that of EU peers, with Moody's estimating real GDP growth of 0.8
percent in 2016, 2017 and 1 percent in 2018
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Although problem loan
formation in Italy has slowed considerably, a reduction in the
outstanding amount will be gradual
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Operating conditions
more generally will not be very favorable for Italy's banks over
the outlook period
* Moody's - Failure to restructure weak bank such as Monte
dei Paschi di Siena could further undermine market confidence in
Italian banking sector
* Moody's on Italian banking sector - Demand for credit,
banking services will remain subdued, offering only modest
revenue growth opportunities for banks
