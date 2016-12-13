Dec 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Pershing Square Capital Management says sold common stock of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for accounts of PS and PS II, the two onshore partnerships

* Pershing Square Capital Management - PS and PS II sold, respectively, 3.4 million shares and 117,512 shares of high-cost-basis common stock of valeant pharmaceuticals

* Pershing Square says PS international and PSH, the two offshore funds, sold no shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals' common stock

* Pershing Square says in addition, it purchased to close, for the accounts of the Pershing Square funds, the $165.00 strike call options that the funds previously sold short in November 2015

* Pershing Square says the sale of Valeant stock was in order to generate a tax loss in 2016 for their investors

* Pershing Square Capital Management reports it owns 7.8 percent stake in valeant pharmaceuticals international as of dec 12 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2gxHkUG