UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc :
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc- entered into a new supply and services agreement with southwest airlines co -sec filing
* Says new Southwest agreement sets forth, term extension through December 31, 2025
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc- new Southwest agreement supersedes prior amended and restated supply and services agreement Source text - bit.ly/2hueHtH Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.