Dec 13 PennyMac Financial Services Inc :
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - David A. Spector will
become president and chief executive officer of PennyMac
Financial
* Says all the organizational changes are effective Jan 1,
2017
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - Stanford L. Kurland,
currently chairman and chief executive officer, will assume role
of executive chairman
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc - says no member of
PennyMac Financial's senior management team is leaving company
as result of these organizational changes
* PennyMac Financial Services Inc says Andrew Chang will
become senior managing director and chief financial officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: