UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Schlumberger NV :
* Schlumberger vp and treasurer Imran Kizilbash reports open market sale of 134,091 shares of co's common stock on Dec 12 at $86.35 per share - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2hjh84f Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.