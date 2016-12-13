Dec 13 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells fargo issues statement regarding federal reserve, FDIC 2016 resolution plan submission determination

* "Believe we will be able to address concerns raised today in march 2017 revised submission."

* "We were informed today that we did not adequately remediate certain deficiencies"

* Wells fargo says will work with agencies to better understand concerns so that co can bring its resolution planning processes in line with their expectations