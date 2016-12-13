Dec 13 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells fargo issues statement regarding federal reserve,
FDIC 2016 resolution plan submission determination
* "Believe we will be able to address concerns raised today
in march 2017 revised submission."
* "We were informed today that we did not adequately
remediate certain deficiencies"
* Wells fargo says will work with agencies to better
understand concerns so that co can bring its resolution planning
processes in line with their expectations
