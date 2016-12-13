Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* IBM intends to hire about 25,000 professionals in the next four years in the united states, 6,000 of those in 2017 - IBM CEO Rometty in USA Today

* IBM will invest $1 billion in training and development of IBM U.S. employees in the next four years- IBM's Rometty in USA Today Source text : usat.ly/2hscVJ3 Further company coverage: