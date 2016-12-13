UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Newlink Genetics Corp :
* On Dec 7, co entered into settlement agreement with wuxi apptec relating to company's termination of wuxi agreement
* Newlink Genetics - co to make payment of $5.4 million in cash, to transfer right, title and interest in certain equipment related to wuxi deal to wuxi Source text bit.ly/2huj7ka Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.