UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Inc - on Dec 7, unit of co, entered into 2016 amendment to joint venture agreement with Chengdu Ya Guang Electronic Co limited -sec filing
* Diodes Inc -under amendment,ownership in Diodes Shanghai joint venture will be increased from 95 pct to approximately 98 pct
* Diodes Inc - both parties agree registered capital of Diodes Technology (Chengdu) company limited, to be increased by US$76 million to US$126 million
* Diodes Inc - increase in registered and additional paid in capital will be made by a US$12 million cash contribution by Diodes Shanghai
* Diodes- increase in registered, additional paid in capital will be made by conversion of about US$72 million of existing indebtedness of JV to units of co Source text - bit.ly/2hCbA5R Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.