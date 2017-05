Dec 14 Ooh!Media Ltd -

* Board expects to declare a fully franked final dividend of up to 10 cents per share

* Anticipates its full year 2016 EBITDA to be in range of $72-74 million, up from its previously provided guidance of $68- 72 million

* Reaffirms previously provided guidance of capex of up to $35 million in CY2016