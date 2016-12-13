Dec 13 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces entry into the Core Southern Delaware Basin

* Callon Petroleum Co - Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain undeveloped acreage and producing oil and gas properties

* Callon Petroleum Co - Intends to fund cash purchase price with net proceeds of an equity offering

* Callon Petroleum Co - Deal for total consideration of $615 million