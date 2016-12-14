Dec 14 HMV Digit China Group Ltd

* Unit and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Honour Best as vendor agreed to sell sale shares

* Deal for consideration of HK$50 million

* Hmv Digit China-discloseable And Connected Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Time Edge Limited And Involving The Issue Of Convertible Bond Under Specific Mandate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: