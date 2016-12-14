BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
Dec 14 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:
* Won a high court appeal in relation to Flight Centre's attempted price-fixing case
* Matter will now return to the full federal court for the determination of the penalty appeal and cross-appeal brought by the parties Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hCP4tB] Further company coverage:
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.