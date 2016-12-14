BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
Dec 14 U.S. FDA:
* U.S. FDA approves first autologous cellularized scaffold for the repair of cartilage defects of the knee
* approved Maci for repair of symptomatic, full-thickness cartilage defects of knee in adult patients; Maci is manufactured by Vericel Corp
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group