Dec 14 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd

* Flight centre updates market on competiton law test case

* High Court of Australia overturned unanimous full federal court judgement that was delivered in FLT's favour in july 2015

* High court's majority decision establishes new law on application of competition law to agents

* FLT and ACCC will return to full Federal Court next year for an appeal about whether original $11 million penalty was excessive or inadequate

* High court did not award ACCC its costs for full Federal Court or High Court hearings

* Does not currently believe there are any further implications for business from the judgement