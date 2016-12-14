BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd
* distribution payable for period from 1 july 2016 to 31 december 2016 to be 6.4 cents per scp stapled unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board