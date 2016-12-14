Dec 14 Boohoo.Com Plc :
* Trading update and acquisition
* Boohoo.com Plc upgrades guidance and announces acquisition
of forward-thinking fashion brand Prettylittlething (PLT)
* Boohoo continues to benefit from improved operating
leverage in business
* Now expects boohoo.com to deliver revenue growth of
between 38 pct and 42 pct in FY17
* Anticipates boohoo delivering an EBITDA margin of between
11 pct and 12 pct in FY17, against previous guidance of around
11 pct
* Boohoo group will acquire 66 pct of issued share capital
of PLT for a cash consideration of 3.3 mln stg 1
* Boohoo group will benefit from acquisition of 21 Three
Clothing Co Ltd, which is expected to be consolidated from Jan.
3, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)