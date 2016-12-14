Dec 14 IQE Plc

* Announces that it is on track to deliver FY 2016 revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of expectations

* Revenues, which are primarily dollar denominated, also benefitted in H2 from devaluation of sterling following UK's EU membership referendum

* Since announcement of its interim results on 13 September 2016, IQE's trading has continued to be strong across multiple markets

* Anticipated that revenues will reflect a double digit rate of growth year on year, and that H2 revenues will be up sequentially over H1