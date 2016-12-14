BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Formpipe Software AB :
* Receives order for long-term archive from Stockholm County Council Archives
* Contract period is for three years, with options to extend contract for another five years Source text: bit.ly/2gziofg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call