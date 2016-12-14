BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
Dec 14 Shell
* Shell starts oil production from Malikai deep-water platform in Malaysia
* Malikai is expected to have a peak production of 60,000 barrels per day Source text: (go.shell.com/2gJWjyg)
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group