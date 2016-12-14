Dec 14 Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd

* Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd - sept quarter net sales 3.04 billion rupees versus 2.48 billion rupees year ago

* Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd - sept quarter net profit 240.5 million rupees versus loss 20.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2hMdqNf) Further company coverage: