Dec 14 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA :

* Signs biding agreement for credit line of up to 60.0 million euros ($63.9 million) with certain funds advised by Avenue Europe International Management LP (Avenue)

* The credit line will be used to acquire land for residential use in Madrid and surroundings ($1 = 0.9391 euros)