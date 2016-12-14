BRIEF-Fitch says government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
Dec 14 Canara Bank Ltd :
* says has raised 10 billion rupees
* says amount raised is through issuance of BASEL-III compliant tier I bonds Source text (bit.ly/2gJIHD8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
