Fitch: Positive Scenario for Top Australian Corporates; 2015 Consensus off Target

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Australian Listed Corporates: Credit Change Zones 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897872 SYDNEY, May 15 (Fitch) Seventy-seven of Australia's top-100 listed non-financial corporates (Fitch ASX100 portfolio) are in credit-positive zones where EBITDA growth is projected to exceed the increase in net debt over the financial years ending June 2016 to 2018 (FY16-FY18f), according to Fitch Ratings'