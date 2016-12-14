BRIEF-Fitch says government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
Dec 14 Viaan Industries Ltd :
* says approved sub-division of equity shares from face value of RS 10 per share to face value of RS 1 per share Source text (bit.ly/2hkBry6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access