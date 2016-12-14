Dec 14 NMC Health Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares

* HSBC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Company's three largest shareholders have provided letters of intent indicating their intention to subscribe for up to $170 million

* Intention to place 18,571,428 new ordinary shares representing approximately 9.99 pct of current issued ordinary share capital of company

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: