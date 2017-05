Dec 14 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :

* Awarded contract for maintenance and operation of Cajalbank for 595,000 euros ($631,831)

* Contract is awarded by Morocco's Banco Chaabi du Maroc for an initial period of 2 years Source text: bit.ly/2hvzBbW

