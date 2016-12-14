Dec 14 Swan Energy Ltd

* Swan Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the company has signed a mou with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy Limited

* Swan Energy Ltd says project cost is estimated to be around 615 million USD

* Swan Energy - mou for the development of sephied baghun gas field

* Swan Energy Ltd says project will be implemented by a SPV to be registered in Kish Island in Iran