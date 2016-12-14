US STOCKS-Wall St rises with help from technology, financial, energy stocks
* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq boost
Dec 14 Swan Energy Ltd
* Swan Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the company has signed a mou with PETRONASR and Alpha Energy Limited
* Swan Energy Ltd says project cost is estimated to be around 615 million USD
* Swan Energy - mou for the development of sephied baghun gas field
* Swan Energy Ltd says project will be implemented by a SPV to be registered in Kish Island in Iran Source text - (bit.ly/2hkMIOR) Further company coverage:
* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq boost
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.