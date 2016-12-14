Dec 14 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

* Says there is no material impact on operations of co

* Says confirm that two people died and one injured in fire incident

* Clarifies on news item "police files case on aurobindo pharma for blast at Andhra unit on December 12"

* Clarifies that flash fire occurred on Dec 12 in co's active pharma ingredients manufacturing unit Source text: bit.ly/2hul4wI Further company coverage: