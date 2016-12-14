US STOCKS-Wall St rises with help from technology, financial, energy stocks
* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq boost
Dec 14 Amazon.Com Inc :
* Amazon Prime Video now available in India
* Says prime video will also offer top regional movies in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi
* started production of multiple new Indian original shows with talent from Indian entertainment industry, exclusively for Prime Video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq boost
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.