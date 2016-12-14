BRIEF-Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
* Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
Dec 14 Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
* Cspc Zhongqi agrees to grant right to teva to perform necessary non-clinical and clinical studies and apply for relevant approvals
* Unit entered into an agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa, Inc.
* Pursuant to agreement, Cspc Zhongqi is responsible for pre-clinical development of product
* Teva will make milestone payments to Cspc Zhongqi of up to an aggregate amount of us$100 million subject to product's application progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 15 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported a slightly smaller profit than expected in the first quarter, as local currency appreciation and inflation raised costs, the company reported on Monday.