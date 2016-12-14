Dec 14 () - Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
* Value for Steinhoff Africa retail will be negotiated
taking into account best interests of both Steinhoff and
Shoprite shareholders
* Shoprite will acquire Steinhoff's African retail
operations, consisting of Pepkor Africa, JD Group, Steinbuild,
Tekkie Town
* From Shoprite's perspective, proposed transaction is
expected to position combined co as leading multi-format
discount retailer on African continent
* Steinhoff has entered into an in principle agreement with
PIC and Titan to acquire their interests in Shoprite as part of
proposed deal
* Shoprite shareholders will have election right to retain
their exposure to listed retail Africa directly or be free to
choose to accept offer, should it be made
* Largest shareholders of both cos, namely PIC and Titan
have initiated and facilitated discussions between Steinhoff and
Shoprite boards of directors
* Shoprite will issue new ordinary shares to Steinhoff in
consideration, pursuant to which Steinhoff will receive a
significant equity interest in Shoprite
* Combined group's growth plans could lead to future job
creation in various countries.
* Co may be required to extend a mandatory offer based on
same exchange ratio to other Shoprite shareholders to acquire
their Shoprite ordinary shares
