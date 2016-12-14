Dec 14 National Aluminium Co Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 18.46 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 1.71 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 19.28 billion rupees