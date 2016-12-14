Dec 14 Capital First Ltd :

* Capital First says approved allotment of 4.8 million shares on preferential basis for up to 3.41 billion rupees to Caladium Investment Pte Ltd Source text:

Capital First Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company vide Resolution passed by Circulation on December 14, 2016, inter-alia approved the allotment of 47,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company on a preferential basis, pursuant to receipt of subscription amount of Rs. 340,67,06,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred and Forty Crores Sixty Seven Lakhs and Six Thousand only) issued at a price of Rs.712.70/- per Equity Share (face value of Rs.10/- each and premium of Rs. 702.70/- per share) to Caladium Investment Pte. Ltd., which is indirectly wholly-owned by GIC (Ventures) Pte. Ltd., a Singapore s Sovereign Wealth Fund.