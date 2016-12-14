Dec 14 Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* Says its Boliga ApS unit buys additional shares of iBoligen.dk

* Boliga ApS signed agreement to acquire additional 35 percent of share capital in iBoligen.dk

* Boliga owns after transaction in total 100 percent of share capital of company behind site iBoligen.dk, iBoligen ApS

