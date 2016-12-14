BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Euroinvestor.com A/S :
* Says its Boliga ApS unit buys additional shares of iBoligen.dk
* Boliga ApS signed agreement to acquire additional 35 percent of share capital in iBoligen.dk
* Boliga owns after transaction in total 100 percent of share capital of company behind site iBoligen.dk, iBoligen ApS
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board