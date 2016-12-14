BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Acando AB :
* Has won frame agreement with Hälsa Innkjøpsservice
* Frame agreement has a term of 2 years, with possible extension of 1 + 1 year
* Value of framework agreement estimated to be about 400 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million) per year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4410 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call